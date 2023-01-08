Mitchell (rest) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Suns.

As expected, Mitchell is not on the injury report following his scheduled day off when the Cavaliers played the Nuggets on Friday. Expect the star guard to resume his regular workload Sunday, as he's averaging 28.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests.

