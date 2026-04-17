Mitchell (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.

Mitchell sat out Cleveland's final two regular-season games due to right ankle injury management, though he's set to return for Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs. The star guard averaged 26.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes per game over his final 10 regular-season appearances.