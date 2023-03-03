Mitchell (groin) isn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Mitchell tweaked his groin during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics, but he was a full participant during Friday's practice and won't have to miss any game time due to the injury. Across four appearances since the All-Star break, Mitchell is averaging 30.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 35.5 minutes per game.