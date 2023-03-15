Mitchell (finger) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Mitchell sat out Tuesday against Charlotte due to a left finger sprain, but he'll be available for the second half of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set. He's scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven appearances and has averaged 31.7 minutes, 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 36.6 minutes per game during that time.