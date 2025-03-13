Mitchell (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Mitchell will miss a second consecutive game due to left groin soreness, and his next opportunity to see the floor is Sunday against the Magic. Isaac Okoro will likely remain in the Cavaliers' starting five for Friday's game due to Mitchell's absence.
