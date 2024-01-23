Mitchell provided 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 126-99 win over the Magic.

Mitchell registered his first double-double of the new year, and his first since Dec. 16 against the Hawks. Mitchell has gotten his teammates more involved lately and has tallied six or more assists in six straight games. Monday's game also marked the second time he's had four steals in January. Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.1 steals over 32.9 minutes per game in the new year.