Mitchell (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Minnesota.

Mitchell got the night off Tuesday against Indiana and, as expected, he'll be back in action Thursday against Minnesota. Mitchell is averaging 29.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 33.8 minutes per game this season.

