Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Minnesota.
Mitchell got the night off Tuesday against Indiana and, as expected, he'll be back in action Thursday against Minnesota. Mitchell is averaging 29.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 33.8 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Sitting out against Indiana•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Another 30-point performance•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Posts 30-point double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Subpar outing in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Held in check by Rockets•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 34 on Christmas Day•