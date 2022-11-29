Mitchell had eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 100-88 loss to Toronto.

Mitchell had tallied 29 or more points in each of his last four games, so this was certainly an uncharacteristic effort. Mitchell only took 11 shots in 25 minutes of action and hit just three on the night. There's nothing too much to worry about with Mitchell, who will aim to get back on track Wednesday in a tough test against the Sixers.