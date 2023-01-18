Mitchell (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Mitchell was downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Wednesday's matchup, and he'll officially be unable to suit up against Memphis. Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro are candidates to see additional run Wednesday, while Mitchell's next chance to play will be Friday against Golden State.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Gets doubtful tag for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Skips practice, iffy for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Severity of groin injury unknown•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable to return•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Available Saturday•