Mitchell (nose) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Mitchell has missed six straight games due to knee and nasal injuries, but he's trending in the right direction. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Mitchell could return as soon as Friday, but if the superstar shooting guard is sidelined again, his next chance to suit up would be Sunday in Denver. If Mitchell plays, he may have to operate under heavy restrictions.
