Mitchell (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Houston, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Mitchell returned from a three-game absence Tuesday against the Knicks but appeared to aggravate his groin injury late in the game. He was unable to practice Wednesday, and it's unclear whether he'll be available a day later. If he's sidelined, Caris LeVert should reclaim a starting role.