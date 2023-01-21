Mitchell (groin) will not play Saturday versus the Bucks.
Mitchell is scheduled for his third consecutive absence while working his way back from an injury, leaving the Cavaliers' backcourt down one of its stars yet again. Look for Caris LeVert to draw another start in Mitchell's absence, while Mitchell will shift his focus toward Tuesday when the team begins a three-game road-trip in New York for his next opportunity to suit up.
