Mitchell (lower leg) is out Saturday against the Thunder.
Mitchell will miss a second straight game with right lower leg soreness, likely prompting Caris LeVert to draw a second straight start. LeVert saw 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Kings and posted 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.
