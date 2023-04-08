Mitchell (finger) will not play in Sunday's matchup versus Charlotte.
Mitchell will sit out the Cavaliers' regular-season finale Sunday, marking his second consecutive absence with a sprained finger. With Cleveland locked into the fourth seed, Mitchell will have a week to recover before the opening round of the playoffs. In the meantime, Cedi Osman, Danny Green and Sam Merrill could see extended run Sunday.
