Mitchell (hamstring) won't play Tuesday against the 76ers, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Mitchell will miss a third straight game Tuesday due to a right hamstring strain. His availability for Wednesday's matchup versus Miami is also in doubt, though his status for that contest likely won't be known until after Tuesday's game. In Mitchell's absence, Dean Wade should continue drawing starts.
