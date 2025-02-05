Mitchell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Mitchell will miss a game for a third time this season for the Cavaliers as he deals with a right shoulder injury. Cleveland could turn to Max Strus, Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert to help pick up the slack in the backcourt with the team's best player on the mend.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Game-high 31 points vs. Boston•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores 12 in blowout win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 34 points in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Another strong scoring output•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Game-high 37 points not enough•