Mitchell won't play in Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a fractured nose.

Mitchell has appeared in the Cavaliers' last two games following a seven-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left knee. He required a platelet-rich plasma injection to alleviate pain in the knee, but the star guard hasn't looked particularly sharp in his return to action, averaging 13.5 points in 27.0 minutes between those contests while shooting 31 percent from the field. Though the Cavaliers are citing the nasal fracture as the reason for Mitchell's absence Monday, sitting out should also afford him more time to bounce back from the knee injury. Look for Darius Garland and Caris LeVert to take on heightened roles out of the backcourt Monday while Mitchell sits out.