Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Out Wednesday with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a right groin strain.
The severity of Mitchell's injury is unclear, and since Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Cavaliers may be holding him out simply as a matter of caution. Cleveland lists backcourt mate James Harden (thumb) as questionable, so if he's sidelined along with Mitchell, plenty of minutes would be available for the likes of Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Dennis Schroder, Craig Porter and Keon Ellis.
