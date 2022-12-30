Mitchell chipped in 28 points (10-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Pacers.

Mitchell scored 15 of his 28 points from beyond the arc and also made his mark on the defensive end by recording a pair of steals. This marks his fourth straight game with at least one steal. Mitchell will look to close out a strong month of December Saturday in Chicago after reaching the 20-point threshold in 10 of 12 appearances so far this month.