Mitchell (illness), who's officially listed as questionable, participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Mitchell has missed three straight games due to an illness but is trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's tilt. However, if he's cleared, the superstar forward may face some restrictions in his first game action in over a week.
