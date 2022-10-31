Mitchell registered 38 points (12-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 victory over the Knicks.

Mitchell continues to dominate on a nightly basis for his new team, turning in yet another masterful performance. Currently putting up first round value, it appears there is no stopping him. The looming return of Darius Garland from an eye injury could impact Mitchell's overall upside, making this a prime opportunity to sell high.