Mitchell has been added to the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Timberwolves due to an illness.
Late additions to the injury report usually don't bode particularly well, so it will certainly be worth monitoring the star guard's status as the opening tip draws near. Unfortunately, the Cavs aren't part of the first round of tipoffs, so his status may not be officially determined before lineups lock, leaving fewer pivot options.
