Mitchell (ankle) will play Wednesday at Milwaukee, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After a one-game absence, Mitchell is back in the fold, though the Cavaliers are still notably missing Jarrett Allen (ankle). In November, Mitchell is averaging 31.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 39.2 minutes.
