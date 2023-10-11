Mitchell recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 108-107 preseason loss to Atlanta.
Mitchell looked sharp, and that's exactly what fantasy managers needed to see. Mitchell led all starters in minutes played, so it's clear that the Cavaliers are ramping up their key players slowly.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles continue•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles on offense in Game 4 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores game-high 38 points•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Will play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Out again Sunday•