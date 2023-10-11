Mitchell recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 108-107 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Mitchell looked sharp, and that's exactly what fantasy managers needed to see. Mitchell led all starters in minutes played, so it's clear that the Cavaliers are ramping up their key players slowly.