Mitchell had 22 points (7-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 victory over the Hawks.

Mitchell will dominant touches in a Cleveland offense without Darius Garland (jaw) for the next few weeks. He looked fresh and poised despite his inefficient shooting Saturday, only posting one turnover as well. Mitchell likely profiles as one of the league's top producers for the rest of December.