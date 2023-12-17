Mitchell had 22 points (7-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 victory over the Hawks.
Mitchell will dominant touches in a Cleveland offense without Darius Garland (jaw) for the next few weeks. He looked fresh and poised despite his inefficient shooting Saturday, only posting one turnover as well. Mitchell likely profiles as one of the league's top producers for the rest of December.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Versatile performance in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Leading scorer in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Leading scorer in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 40 points•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Falls flat versus Toronto•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot in return•