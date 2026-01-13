Mitchell ended Monday's 123-112 loss to the Jazz with 21 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Facing the team that selected him 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mitchell didn't exactly have a revenge game, but he did score more than 20 points for a sixth straight game. The All-Star guard has drained multiple three-pointers in 12 straight contests dating back to Dec. 17, averaging 27.1 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch.