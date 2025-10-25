Mitchell went off for 35 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 9-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists, three steals and three turnovers in 35 minutes during Friday's 131-124 win over Brooklyn.

That's back-to-back, 30-plus-point performances from Mitchell to open the season, and he'll look to keep his foot on the gas pedal for Sunday's game against the Bucks. Sam Merrill also continued his hot start to the year Friday with 22 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists, one steal, one block and four turnovers across 26 minutes in the seven-point win.