Mitchell finished with 31 points (12-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 135-95 win over the Bucks.

The 27-year-old guard topped 30 points for the third straight game and drained at least four threes for the sixth time in the last seven contests. Mitchell has been locked in since returning from an illness in late December that cost him four games, and over the last eight contests he's averaging 29.4 points, 6.6 assists, 5.0 boards, 3.5 threes and 2.4 steals.