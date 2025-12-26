Mitchell closed Thursday's 126-124 loss to the Knicks with 34 points (12-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals over 33 minutes.

The 29-year-old guard led the Cavs in scoring on the afternoon, while the four steals tied his season high. Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in six of his 10 games in December, averaging a sizzling 32.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 boards, 4.0 threes and 1.3 steals on the month.