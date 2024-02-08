Mitchell posted 40 points (14-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Wizards.

The All-Star guard led the Cavs to their seventh straight win as he dropped 40-plus points for the fourth time this season. Mitchell has topped 20 points in nine straight games, averaging 30.9 points, 7.9 assists, 5.6 boards, 4.0 threes and 1.7 steals over that stretch while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.