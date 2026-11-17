Mitchell posted 39 points (16-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 126-115 win over Chicago.

Mitchell established new season highs in scoring, shooting efficiency and steals to help Cleveland win a second consecutive game. The seven-time All-Star was aggressive in getting to his spots on the floor, as 20 of his 25 shot attempts came inside the three-point line. Mitchell will continue to provide multi-category fantasy production for the 8-7 Cavaliers.