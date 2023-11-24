Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Mitchell (hamstring) practiced Friday, but the shooting guard's status for Saturday's game against the Lakers remains to be determined, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Mitchell will presumably be listed as questionable on Cleveland's initial injury report for Saturday's game, which should drop Friday afternoon. However, the shooting guard's availability will likely come down to a game-time decision. Mitchell has missed four straight games due to a right hamstring strain, so he may face some restrictions if he's ultimately cleared to suit up.