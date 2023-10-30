Mitchell (hamstring) was able to practice Monday, Steve Popper of Newsday Sports reports.

Mitchell's status for Tuesday against the Knicks is still in the air, but this is obviously a good sign. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, Darius Garland (hamstring) was not able to practice. If Mitchell is unable to play, the Cavaliers will need all three of Max Strus, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro to hold down the fort.