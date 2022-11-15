Mitchell (ankle) participated in practice Tuesday, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.
Mitchell could not take the floor Sunday due to an ankle issue, but his presence in Tuesday's practice bodes well for his chances of returning to action Wednesday. The team's injury report should shed more light on his chances of suiting up.
