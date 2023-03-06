Mitchell (finger) was spotted going through Monday's morning shootaround, Evan Dammarell of LockedOnCavs reports.

He's still listed as questionable but it's a good sign to see him out there testing the injury. Mitchell was sporting a wrap on his sprained left middle finger and he's fortunate that it's not his shooting hand. If he's unable to go, that would open the door for guys like Caris LeVert, Ricky Rubio and Cedi Osman to step up.