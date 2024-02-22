Mitchell (illness), who is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando, was present for the Cavaliers' morning shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell is dealing with an illness as the Cavaliers prepare to resume play following the All-Star break, but his presence at the team's morning shootaround is encouraging. Over his five appearances leading up to the layoff, he averaged 29.6 points, 5.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 35.0 minutes per game.