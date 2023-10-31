Mitchell (hamstring) took part in the Cavaliers' morning shootaround but remains listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Cavaliers may not provide a formal update on Mitchell's status until closer to the game's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but his presence at shootaround would seem to be a promising sign for his chances of returning from a one-game absence due to right hamstring soreness. Cleveland will be without Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) and possibly Caris Levert (hamstring) -- who is listed as questionable -- so Mitchell could be needed to take on an even more outsized role on offense than he typically handles.