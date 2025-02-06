Mitchell (shoulder) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
After missing Wednesday's win against the Pistons, Mitchell is trending toward returning to the floor Friday for the Cavaliers on the road in Washington. Despite averaging a career-low 23.8 points per game, which he also averaged in his rookie season with the Jazz, the star guard has Cleveland firing on all cylinders during the 2024-25 campaign, with the team sporting a league-best record of 40-9 heading into Friday's game against the Wizards.
