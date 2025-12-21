Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (illness) is probable for Monday's game against Charlotte.
Mitchell is expected to return to action after missing Friday's game against the Bulls. Over his last three appearances, Mitchell has averaged 32.2 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 4.3 three-pointers.
