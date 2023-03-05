Mitchell returned to the bench Saturday against the Pistons but has been listed as probable due to a left finger sprain, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Mitchell departed the game, and it seems the issue was on his left hand, as he was spotted with what looks like tape on his left index finger. The Cavaliers will take every single precaution with the health of their star guard.
