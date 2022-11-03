Mitchell produced 25 points (11-27 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime victory over Boston.

Mitchell came up big for Cleveland in the fourth quarter, making shots on four straight possessions in the last three minutes as the Cavs held on to force overtime. Darius Garland returned to the team Wednesday and both he and Mitchell tallied at least 25 points. Mitchell is off to a great start, averaging 32.2 points and making 45.5 percent of his three-point tries and leading Cleveland to a 6-1 record.