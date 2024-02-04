Mitchell produced 31 points (12-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 117-101 victory over the Spurs.

Although Mitchell recorded a rare ejection down the stretch, it didn't have much effect on his totals as the Cavs took care of the Spurs without much difficulty. It's hard to ignore Mitchell's recent production, as he's averaged 29.2 points, 8.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.