Mitchell (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the 76ers.
Mitchell is in danger of missing his second straight contest due to a non-COVID illness. If the star guard is downgraded to out, Isaac Okoro will likely remain in the starting five, while Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill would be candidates for increased roles off the bench again.
