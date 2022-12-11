Mitchell (lower leg) is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Mitchell has missed the last two games due to right lower leg soreness but will be in the mix to return to action Monday. If he remains out, Caris LeVert will likely start once again.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Out again Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Absent from shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Erupts for season-high 43•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Rough first half in loss•