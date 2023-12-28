Mitchell (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Mitchell has missed the last four games due to an illness, and his status remains up in the air for Friday's matchup. He was ruled out Wednesday against the Mavericks after participating in Cleveland's morning shootaround, and the Cavaliers will likely monitor his health in the hours leading up to Friday's tipoff before determining his status.
