Mitchell is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to a left hand and finger sprain.

Mitchell left Saturday's game against the Pistons due to the injury, but he ultimately returned to the contest and posted 20 points (8-17 FG) in 24 minutes. It appears the issue may have swelled up after the contest, so Cleveland may opt to give the dynamic shooting guard a night off to get him back to 100 percent. If that's the case, Caris LeVert, Danny Green, Ricky Rubio and Cedi Osman would all be candidates for increased roles.