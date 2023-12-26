Mitchell (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Mitchell has missed three straight games due to an illness. If he remains sidelined Wednesday, Craig Porter should continue to see elevated usage, especially with Darius Garland (jaw) sidelined.
