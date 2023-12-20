Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to an illness.
Mitchell didn't participate in Wednesday's morning shootaround and is officially a late addition to Cleveland's injury report due to an illness. The Cavaliers will presumably monitor his status in the hours leading up to tipoff, while Craig Porter is a candidate to start if Mitchell is ruled out.
