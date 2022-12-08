Mitchell is questionable for Friday's game against Sacramento due to right lower leg soreness.
Mitchell posted a season-high 43 points during Tuesday's win over the Lakers, but he's apparently dealing with a leg issue afterward. If he's unavailable Friday, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman are candidates to see increased run.
