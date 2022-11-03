Mitchell is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit due to a left ankle sprain.

Mitchell has scored at least 25 points in each of the last three games, averaging 34.7 points and 7.0 assists in 42.3 minutes per game across that span. However, he apparently picked up an ankle injury during Wednesday's win over Boston. If he's unavailable, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro are candidates to see increased playing time.